PML-N says will consider PM’s talks offer when it comes

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday said that the party has not received any offer for a dialogue from Prime Minister Imran Khan, hours after the premier’s close aide Naeemul Haque dropped a hint that he was ready to hold talks with the opposition parties.

PML-N leaders said that the party will make a decision about holding talks with the government, should an offer arrive, after holding consultations with other parties.

Speaking in a TV show on Sunday night, Haque had claimed that the government would not back out from talks with the opposition.

Over the past few months, opposition parties have accused the government of using an anti-graft drive to settle political scores. The government, on the other hand, has accused opposition politicians of looting wealth and stashing it abroad.

It is pertinent to mention that the government is also facing problems from coalition partners in the parliament who are unhappy over its failure to honour the promises made with them.

The premier has also tasked a special team to resolve the issues of the coalition partners after a minister of the ruling coalition from Karachi quit the government in protest over broken promises.

Speaking on the recent criticism of the government by its allies, Haque said their concerns were valid. “We have to tell them [allies] that the government doesn’t have funds,” he said. “Politics is about ‘give and take’.”

Rejecting speculation that a deal or understanding had been reached between the government and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said no “give or take” had been conducted in the case of the former prime minister.