PM Imran to leave for Davos tomorrow to attend World Economic Forum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will embark on a three-day official visit to Davos, Switzerland to attend the 2020 edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The prime minister will be accompanied by his aides including Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari and other senior officials.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting 2020, taking place from January 20-24, will focus on establishing stakeholder capitalism as a way of addressing the world’s greatest challenges, from societal divisions created by income inequality and political polarization to the climate crisis.

US President Donald Trump, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Imran Khan would be among the world leaders attending the 50th annual meeting of WEF beginning Monday.

According to reports, the premier will meet foreign investors to apprise them of untapped investment opportunities in Pakistan.

A meeting of the federal cabinet, which is scheduled to take place next week, will likely be postponed due to the unavailability of the prime minister.

Prime Minister Imran will return on Jan 23 after the completion of the tour.

The total expenditure of the visit is estimated to be $68,000, according to the Press Information Department (PID). Former prime minister Nawaz’s visit was valued at $762,199 million. His successor, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, spent $561,381 and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani spent $459,451 on their respective trips during their respective tenures.

The PID statement said that Prime Minister Imran has issued special directives to further cut down expenses on his foreign trips. He has also directed to keep expenses of the next month’s trip to a minimum, it added.

The prime minister had also set an example of austerity in his two visits to the United States earlier this year. Expenses of his Washington trip were kept to a meager $68,000.