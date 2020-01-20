PFA disposes of 8,636 litre tainted milk

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday disposed of 8,636 litres chemically contaminated milk loaded on 1,817 vehicles during a province-wide crackdown to control the sale of tainted milk.

On the directions of PFA Director General Irfan Memon, dairy safety teams inspected 420,773-litre milk at screening pickets set up at the entry and exit points of the 36 districts of Punjab.

In a press release, the PFA director general said the purpose of the inspection was to ensure the supply of pure milk all over the province. He said the PFA teams took milk samples for a screening test on the spot and took action against 1,817 milk sellers after the commodity was found “not up to the mark”.

He said the teams examined 907 vehicles in Lahore, 485 in Rawalpindi , 121, Multan and 49 vehicles in Muzaffargarh Zone.