Pensioners protest against NBP’s administration

LAHORE: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Pensioner’s Action Committee and Ex-Employees Welfare Association staged a protest against the bank’s administration outside the main branch on Monday for the restoration of 70 per cent pension, payment of increments in annual budget from 2010 and the resolution of their medical reimbursement cases at the earliest.

The joint spokesperson of the pensioners said that initially they had requested the bank’s administration to resolve their issues but their request was overlooked and their politeness was taken for granted.

He said that the restoration of 70 per cent of their pension is their right and it would not have a significant effect on the government’s treasury. “Some amount is deducted from the salary of regular employees and the amount goes to the ‘Pension Benefit Account’. The pensioners are paid from this account but recently the bank has invested Rs55 billion out of the total Rs60 billion in the account. We want a complete audit of this account and want to know who the actual beneficiary is of the monthly profit,” he added.

He also said that the bank has wasted billions in legal cases of 70 per cent pension restoration and annual budget increases from 2010. “We demand a proper investigation into this because we want to know why the bank outsourced lawyers and paid them billions when they had their own lawyers,” he added.

The protesters warned the bank’s administration, directors and chairman, to stop harassing the pensioners and to put an end to the conspiracies being hatched against them. They also announced that in the third phase of their protest, they will write letters to the president, prime minister, Senate chairman, National Assembly (NA) speaker, and opposition leaders and inform them about the behaviour of the bank’s administration. They further said that in the fourth phase of their protest they will write to United Nations’ human rights cell and in the last phase of their protest, they will come out on the streets with their families and protest till their demands are accepted.

It is pertinent to mention here that a review petition has been filed by the bank’s administration in the Supreme Court (SC).