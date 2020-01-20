Metro bus suspended after employees go on strike

LAHORE: Lahore’s Metro Bus Services came to a halt after its staffers went on strike over non-payment of their salaries for the past two months on Monday.

Citizens who rely on the Metro buses for daily commute are facing hardships as a number of its stations have been shut by the protesting employees who have stopped issuing tickets.

The strikers, employed by a private company, said they have been deprived of their salaries for the past two months.

Punjab Masstransit Authority’s General Manager Uzair Shah said the provincial government makes timely payment of all dues to the company.

Shah said the issue concerning non-payment of salaries to the protesting employees has nothing to do with the authority.

Last year in March, the Punjab cabinet’s standing committee on finance had rejected a proposal to jack up fares of the Metro Bus Service.

However, the chief minister directed the authorities to work out other viable means to scale up the resources. “It is our responsibility to provide relief to common man,” he had said.