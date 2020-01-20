Maryam files another plea for permission to travel abroad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday moved another civil miscellaneous application before the Lahore High Court (LJC) seeking one-time permission to travel abroad for six weeks to visit her father, former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam has filed the application in a pending petition seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and return of her passport.

The PML-N leader’s petition stated that her father’s condition was deteriorating whereas no one knew the medical history of her father better than her. She requested the court for granting permission to travel abroad to visit her father.

Maryam also annexed recent medical reports of her father along with the application.

A LHC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi will hear the application as well as the main petition on Tuesday.