LHC extends stay order against new Model Town JIT

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended its stay order against the formation of a new joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Model Town incident.

The bench summoned Chief Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman after the provincial government failed to submit its reply in the case in today’s hearing.

The bench remarked that the government was playing with the heirs of the deceased in the Model Town incident. “It seems the government is not serious in the case proceedings. It is the first case where the accused want a decision while the government showing indifference,” the judge said.

The LHC bench in an early hearing directed the concerned authorities to provide reports of the two JITs in the next hearing besides submission of record for the formation of a new investigation team with the approval of the Punjab cabinet.

Moreover, the court has also sought a record of the recommendations sent to advocate general of Punjab for the establishment of the JIT.

The LHC judge had remarked that all particulars must be produced in the next hearing, otherwise, the court will summon the provincial chief secretary and other concerned officers.

About 14 supporters of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr. Tahirul Qadri were killed by Punjab police in June 2014 during an anti-encroachment operation outside his residence. The PAT had claimed that the operation was launched at the behest of the Sharif (Nawaz and Shahbaz) brothers and some PML-N ministers.