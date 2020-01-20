Damage-controlling Nawaz asks livid PML-N supporters to eat humble paaye

LONDON – Completely failing to understand the reaction of many of his party’s members, workers and voters, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday asked everyone to ‘eat humble paaye’.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, Nawaz said the anger and shock among many of his followers is completely misplaced and needs to be controlled.

“And there is no better way to control mood swings than having a humble plate of siri paaye – or bong paaye, if you prefer,” said the PML-N supremo while talking to this scribe whom he generously offered a plate as well.

“They see that my narrative has changed, but they do not see that my narrative changed from the previous narrative and that from the previous one. What they do not see is that amidst this labyrinth of narratives the only true narrative that I’ve always upheld is ‘no narrative’” he added.

Nawaz Sharif reiterated that he has been successful in politics because he neither had an ideology, nor created an ideological party, which in turn allows for flexibility.

“And there is no better way to accept this reality than having humble paaye,” the PML-N supremo added, insisting that this scribe have another serving.