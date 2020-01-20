Buzdar made permanent member of Lahore Gymkhana

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been granted permanent membership of the Lahore Gymkhana Club following payment the membership fee, Rs1.4 million, a private media outlet reported on Monday.

However, the source of the membership fee remains unclear as of yet.

According to the publication, Buzdar was made member while overlooking at least 3,000 people, the lease policy and terms, over which club members have sought details of the move.

The publication claimed that at least 60 people, including Buzdar, were granted membership without any interview.

According to the report, the committee members had opposed giving membership to Punjab chief minister, however, club chairman Kamran Lashari “misused his authority and overruled reservations so as to remain the director general of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA)”.

Lashari has been serving as the WCLA DG since 2016.

While members of Lashari panel have rejected the claims but supported the demand of an investigation into the episode, Lashari himself has said that Buzdar has been granted membership owing to the positive steps he has taken in his capacity as Punjab chief executive.