Army rescues 22 LUMS students stranded in G-B for five days

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Monday rescued 22 students who had been stranded in a snow-hit area of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) for the last five days, said a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The students – 13 boys and nine girls – of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) went to Rattu Ski Resort for skiing but were stuck there due to heavy snowfall and landslides, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The rescue operation was carried out on the directives of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa soon after the LUMS administration approached the army for help.

The students were brought to Rawalpindi in an army helicopter and they are “on the way to their homes”, the ISPR added.