Govt to purge social media of ‘indecency’

A day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a crackdown against ‘fake news’, the government has decided to go after social media sites to curb down sharing of ‘indecent messages, images, and videos’.

According to reports, the government has formed a committee to change rules of the Cyber Crime Act to be led by the Additional Director General Headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The committee would include ADG Basharat, Cyber Crime Director Waqar Ahmed, Director Law Tariq Mehmood, and Deputy Director Sajjad Ali.

The committee would also preset its report on the non-cooperation from six social media sites and would submit them to the interior and law ministries.

In January 2019, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the government would bring amendments in cyber-crime law to remove flaws.