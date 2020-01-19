DI Khan jailbreak mastermind caught by CTD

The suspected mastermind who paved the way for the escape of several high-profile convicted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists by plotting and executing the 2013 Dera Ismail (DI) Khan central jail attack was arrested in Sukkur on Saturday.

The suspect has been identified as Waqar Amin, a militant, who had been on the run since the attack seven years ago.

According to the details, he was caught during a raid on Boster Link Road in Sukkur by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other agencies.

Waqar is currently being kept at an undisclosed location and will be shifted to DI Khan for further investigation.

Earlier on Friday, police had arrested the TTP Malakand commander in Mardan.

Around 150 TTP militants armed with mortars and grenades had launched a major attack on the Dera Ismail Khan central prison on the midnight of July 20, 2013, freeing top figures of the terrorist organisation along with other inmates after a gun battle with security forces.

At least 12 people including four policemen were martyred and seven others wounded in the brazen assault staged by the militants disguised in police uniforms.

Earlier in October 2018, the CTD had killed key terrorist Muhammad Abid, in the DI Khan jailbreak.