Zardari quits NA standing committees

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari withdrew his membership of the National Assembly (NA) standing committees on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the NA Secretariat, Zardari, who sat on the committees on water resources, maritime affairs, privatisation and industries, and production, had withdrawn his membership and in his place, Mir Munnawar Talpur has been made a member of the committee on water resources, Jam Abdul Karim will join the committee on maritime affairs, Syed Hussain Tariq will sit on the committee on privatisation and Syed Mustafa Muhammad will be a member of the industries and production committee.

Earlier, Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had withdrawn himself from three NA standing committees after the government launched a campaign to seek his resignation as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman. He sat on the committees on information and broadcasting, law and justice and Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).