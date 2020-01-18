Govt to import 0.3m tonnes wheat as flour crisis looms

As the price of wheat flour surged by Rs6 per kg on Friday, the government decided to import 0.3 tonnes of wheat to tackle the situation.

This was the second time the price of flour increased in the past few weeks. The first week of January saw an increase of Rs4 per kg whereas, on Friday, the price of wheat went up by Rs6 per kg.

As the public began criticising the government for having to buy a 1kg bag of flour for Rs70, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the situation and directed immediate stabilising measures.

Meanwhile, the federal government also decided to release 0.1 million tonnes of wheat from the quota of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO). Prime Minister Imran Khan also tasked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar to find an immediate solution to this problem.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against increasing inflation.

The party told the House that the prices of pulses, vegetables, chicken meat and flour have increased because the incumbent government has failed to implement official prices.