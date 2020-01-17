Massive re-shuffling in Customs House

LAHORE: The Model Customs Collectorate Lahore has transferred 14 officials, including superintendent and 13 officers, and posted them on new positions whereas the orders have also been issued through the department.

According to the office order, Riasat Ali Javed, who was working as superintendent of the headquarters (HQ), has been transferred and posted as in-charge recovery branch. Similarly, SWH, TNB Inspector Muhammad Moazzam Khan has been transferred and posted as ASO.

HQ Inspector Waheed Iqbal Bhatti has been transferred to I&P, SWH, LTNB Inspector Abdul Rashid has been transferred to Audit Branch, Inspector Out Gate (PNDP) Ather Naveed is at the disposal of IPR Directorate, SWH, TNB Inspector Nawab Ali Khan has also been transferred and is at the disposal of IPR Directorate.

HQ Inspector Farooq Ahmed Khan has been transferred to the technical branch HQ, in-gate (PNDP) Inspector Kashif Ali transferred to I&P, Naveed Shoukat HQ Inspector (treasury branch) transferred to I&P, LDP Inspector Safana Bashir transferred to sealing and de-sealing of export cargo and monitoring of in-gate (LDP), Mughalpura, Inspector Law Branch Zakir Hussain transferred to sealing and de-sealing of export cargo and monitoring of Prem Nagar in-gate (PNDP), I&P Inspector Gulraiz Hussain transferred to sealing and de-sealing of import cargo and monitoring of out-gate (PNDP), I&P Inspector Muhammad Ismail Suharwarthi transferred to Law Branch, I&P Inspector Maqsood Ahmed transferred to SWH, out-gate, CFS (LTNB) Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed transferred to sealing and de-sealing of import cargo and monitoring of out-gate CFS (LTNB), in-gate, CFS (LTNB) Inspector Arif Naveed transferred to sealing and de-sealing of export gates and monitoring of in-gate CFS (LTNB), out-gate, LDP Inspector Qaiser Rasheed Khan transferred to sealing and de-sealing of import gates and monitoring of out-gate CFS (LDP), out-gate, CFS (LTNB) Inspector Ghulam Abbas transferred to sealing and de-sealing of export gates and monitoring of out-gate CFS (LTNB) and ASO Inspector Salman Hussain has been transferred to Recovery Branch.

However, the order was issued by the Additional Collector (HQ) Muhammad Saeed Watto and according to orders transfer and posting of the officers is hereby ordered with immediate effect and until further orders. They are directed to report at their new place of posting.