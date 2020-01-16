UNSC holds second meeting on Kashmir

The United Nations Security Council was briefed on the situation in India-occupied Kashmir in a closed-door meeting in New York.

The meeting came after a push from China, the all-weather ally of Pakistan, and 15 members of the council took part in the debate, said diplomatic sources.

Also, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will brief the UNSC at 6:30 pm (New York local time).

A similar gathering was held in August, called by China after the government scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

But that meeting had fallen flat for Pakistan. The members did not censure India, agreeing that the centre’s move in Jammu and Kashmir was an internal issue. Another UNSC meeting on Kashmir, scheduled in December, was not held.