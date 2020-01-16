Sindh govt writes to Centre for IGP Imam’s removal

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday formally asked the Establishment Division to repatriate Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam.

The letter written by Sindh Secretary of Services Navid Ahmed Shaikh cites “compelling reasons” for the IGP’s transfer.

It stated that a review of the crime situation in Sindh has shown an “increase in the incidence of crimes such as kidnapping for ransom, extortion, mobile snatching and vehicles snatching during the tenure of the current IGP”.

The letter further noted that the law and order situation in the province has “deteriorated during the past one year”. The letter finds “loose administration of police under the current IGP Sindh” to be the cause of this increase in crime.

According to the letter, the IGP has “not only willfully defied the lawful directions of the provincial government but also violated the Sindh Government Rules of Business 1986” and other rules and regulations by “communicating directly with the foreign missions, indulging in unnecessary media talks against the provincial government, placing services of provincial police personnel directly under the FIA — without the approval of competent authority.”

Other charges against the IGP include, “Not complying with the decisions of Sindh Public Safety Commission asking for specific reports and leaking official correspondence to the media apparently to embarrass the provincial government.”

The letter further stated that the cabinet believes that the Sindh IGP was provided ample opportunity to improve his performance.

The letter demanded that IGP Imam be removed from his post and an additional IG oversee matters until a new inspector general of police can be chosen through the mutual understanding of the provincial and federal governments.

On Wednesday, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani told reporters that the provincial cabinet had decided to move the Establishment Division for Imam’s removal.

Ghani had further said that the cabinet also requested the chief minister to initiate disciplinary action against Imam by sending a detailed statement, with proof of his misconduct, to the Establishment Division.