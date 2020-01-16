Senator Sarfaraz Bugti arrested in kidnapping case

QUETTA: The police on Thursday arrested Senator Sarfaraz Bugti after the court turned down his bail plea in a kidnapping case.

The senator was on interim bail in the case of alleged kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl. The sessions court rejected Bugti’s bail and ordered police to arrest him.

A woman has alleged Sarfaraz Bugti’s hand behind the kidnapping of her 10-year-old granddaughter. The case was registered at Bijli Road police station.

The woman said that her daughter Sehrish was killed in 2013, after which a court had given her custody of the minor girl.

The woman alleged that Tawakkal Ali, who was also named in the FIR, forcefully dragged the girl into the car and took her to Senator Bugti’s house.