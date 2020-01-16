PM Imran directs to fill 129,300 vacant posts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed authorities to immediately fill the vacant posts in multiple federal ministries and their subordinate divisions.

The data of 129,300 vacancies in the federal ministries and divisions was compiled by Prime Minister Office’s Delivery Unit.

Prime Minister Imran was briefed by the concerned officials. Later on, he issued directives for the 129,301 vacant positions lying in different government departments.

According to the report, there is a shortage of grade 16 to 22 officers in 13,421 vacant posts, while 51,000 posts are to be filled by employees in grade-1 to 7.

Moro ever, 41,000 posts of grade 8 to 15 are also vacant and 96 posts of 21 to 22 grade also lying vacant.

The report further said as many as 4,000 jobs across the country would be filed through the Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC).

PM Imran Khan has declared 2020 as the year of a stable economy besides holding a detailed discussion for making improvements in the economic roadmap of the country.