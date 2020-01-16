Pemra slaps 60-day ban on TV viewers for not changing channels during Vawda boot episode

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has slapped a ban on Pakistan’s television viewership due to an episode of ARY’s On The Record on Monday, January, 2020.

In a circular, Pemra has directed Pakistan’s television audience not to watch television for a period of 60 days for violating code of ethics and protocols by not changing the channel during the Kashif Abbasi-helmed program, in which PTI leader and federal minister Faisal Vawda placed a military boot on the table while making a point.

According to Pemra, during the programme under discussion, one of the panellists (Vawda) “performed [a] very unethical act” while starting his arguments on the subject being discussed.

“Subsequently, arguments made by Mr Vawda were not only extremely frivolous and derogatory but also an attempt to debase a state institution,” the notification dated Jan 15 read.

“Furthermore, the role of the audience was also found to be extremely unprofessional and unpatriotic as they not only refused to change the channel but also seemed to have called friends and family members on the phone to ask them to switch to this channel,” read the notice.

This recent ban follows that on anchor Kashif Abbasi. Till the filing of this report, Pemra has not yet placed a ban against Vawda.