Need for proactive diplomacy

Sir, the failure by our government to proactively launch a diplomatic offensive and and expose Indian designs to annex IOK, even after the decision by Modi’s government to isolate valley from media, foreign visitors, and Hindu pilgrims, exposes a lack of professional analysis and competence of those who have been placed at the helm in Foreign Office and diplomatic missions. It takes specific skills and knowledge of international events acquired through years of training and postings under senior diplomats to enable an individual to possess abilities required before he/she is posted as the head of a foreign mission.

Foreign diplomatic assignments have become a tool for obliging political cronies and members of powerful institutions. It is indeed a matter of grave concern and embarrassment that President Sirisena of Sri Lanka, a country with which we have had good relations, had to issue a clarification contradicting press release of Pakistan High Commissioner Maj. Gen. (retd.) Dr Shahid Ahmed which he issued after meeting President.

There is no doubt that Pakistan’s Armed Forces are among the best qualified and trained in the world. We live in a world where specialists alone can be given key important assignments. For decades, this country’s economic policies, its academic institutions, sports bodies, and technical organizations have been placed under civil bureaucrats or retired uniformed officers who are trained for administrative assignments but lack both the qualifications and expertise needed to make key policy decisions. In these days of specialization, such postings or lateral appointments are akin to a Dentist serving as Oncologist or Cardiologist. For Pakistan to come out of its impasse it is important to make appointments strictly on merit, qualifications, and competence in the relevant field.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore