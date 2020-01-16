NAB books property tycoon Malik Riaz in mega land scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed a reference against real estate magnate Malik Riaz and many others for illegal allotment of an amenity plot in Clifton – a posh, seaside neighborhood in Karachi – where his company, Bahria Town, built Pakistan’s tallest building, Bahria Icon Tower.

According to reports, the reference is an offshoot of the on-going fake accounts case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

It merits a mention here it is a first reference wherein Malik Riaz is nominated. NAB also nominated his son-in-law Zain Malik as one of the suspects. Other suspects are former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Yousaf Baloch, former adviser to Sindh chief minister Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, former Sindh chief secretary Abdul Subhan Memon, former director general-parks Liaquat Qaimkhani [who is already in NAB custody in Bagh Ibne Qasim scam] and others.

Surprisingly, the anti-corruption watchdog — which is otherwise very prompt when issuing a press release even in the stages of inquiry and investigation — did not issue any statement or share any detail about the reference with the media this time.

However, the reference that NAB filed before the registrar of the accountability court stated that the accused persons caused a loss of over Rs100 billion to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of an amenity plot related to Bagh Ibne Qasim, where the real estate giant constructed its Icon Tower.

The skyscraper is located near the coast of the Arabian Sea in Karachi and it includes 62 storeys with 40-storey mixed-used buildings.

After scrutiny, the registrar office will forward the reference to the administrative judge of the accountability courts, Mohammad Bashir.

When contacted, senior Bahria Town official Col (r) Khalil claimed that the real estate firm had purchased the land in a transparent manner.

He also dismissed reports that the case belonged to the on-going fake accounts reference. “All the payments regarding the purchase of the land were made through cheques from genuine and verified accounts,” he said.