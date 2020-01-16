Micromanager Misbah planning weddings for domestic players during international break

LAHORE – Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who also serves as the batting consultant of the national team, and is the head coach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United, is taking the ongoing break between the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh tours to help domestic players settle down in their lives, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

Sources close to the coach-selector-matchmaker reveal that Misbah feels that with the international team currently enjoying a break from national duty he had way too much free time which wasn’t being dedicated to the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

“Continuing to dedicate all his multiple lives to Pakistan cricket, Misbah clearly feels unproductive during the international break when he cannot micromanage the national team. Therefore, he has decided to be more productive by micromanaging the fringe players and the domestic cricketers who have yet to become a part of the national setup in his tenure,” an aide of Misbah-ul-Haq said while talking to The Dependent.

“With this being the wedding season, Misbah thought best to help with wedding planning and matchmaking for local cricketers to help facilitate them in all aspects of their lives,” the source added