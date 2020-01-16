Kashmir in UNSC

Strengthening Pakistan is best help to Kashmiris

On Wednesday the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) came under discussion in the UNSC a second time after August 16. Without the crucial help of China, it would not have been possible to take the issue to the most powerful world forum. As the meetings were held behind closed doors, nothing was officially given out to the media. Ambassador Zhang Jun, Chinese permanent representative to the United Nations, however confirmed to the journalists that the Council had reviewed the situation in the Occupied Kashmir as it received a briefing on the situation from its secretariat.

A second Security Council meeting in five months to discuss the situation in IOK indicates that despite Indian propaganda, the international community remains concerned about the developments in the region. Even though there was no tangible outcome of the moot, the most powerful UN forum is obviously not content with the Indian stand that none other than the two neighbouring countries has a right to discuss the matter. The meeting would definitely boost the morale of the Kashmiris struggling for their rights.

There is a need on the part of Pakistan to continue to steadfastly extend its moral and political support for the Kashmir cause and to raise the issue at all world forums. The government however needs to take into account the ground realities. As things stand, China has a clear stand on Kashmir and is willing to stand by it publicly. As ambassador Zhang put it, China recognises Kashmir as disputed territory and supports Islamabad’s demand for a plebiscite. Pakistan’s Arab friends have extended loans to Pakistan when it needed them urgently and supplied oil to Pakistan on deferred payment. They are however unwilling to displease India where they have invested heavily. This explains why the OIC has not gone beyond making ineffectual statements on the issue.

The Kashmir issue will take time to resolve. A Pakistan commanding international respect on account of a strong economy, internal unity buttressed by a genuinely federal governance and a democratic set up with civilian supremacy will be of greater help to the Kashmiris than a poor country carrying a begging bowl and ridden by internal dissensions.