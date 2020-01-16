‘Don’t participate in any war that takes away int’l cricket again,’ pleads cricket-starved nation

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR/QUETTA – Issuing a reminder to the civil-military leaderships of the country of what transpired the last time Pakistan decided to participate in an external war in the region, the nation took to the streets on Friday to urge the state not to go down the same path again.

Carrying banners and chanting slogans against war, the demonstrators told the rulers that they are willing to sacrifice whatever the state demands so as to ensure that it doesn’t take part in any mission or undertake any more that takes away international cricket from the country again.

‘Say No to War!” read a banner carried by a protestor outside Gaddafi Stadium. “Don’t participate in any war that takes away international cricket again!” read another poster outside National Stadium Karachi.

While talking to The Dependent, protestors across the nation said that they are willing to accept any policymaking, but won’t let the state participate in such a war again.

“They can destroy the economy, they can take away our rights, they can make a mockery of our vote, but we will not let them take cricket away from us,” said Natasha Javaid, a student and captain of her university’s cricket team.

“This year, all Pakistan Super League matches will be held in Pakistan. Any policy that takes even one over, let alone an entire series or tournament, away from Pakistan will see nationwide protests unparalleled in the country’s history,” vowed Hassan Qayuum, another cricket enthusiast.

“We will only let our soil be used for cricket!” read another poster in Quetta.