Vawda slammed for using boot to troll Opp leaders on TV

Opposition leaders in the National Assembly on Wednesday slammed Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for his outlandish stunt on a TV show last night, during which he used a boot to heap scorn on the PPP and PML-N for voting in favour of the recently passed Army Act in parliament.

The PTI minister appeared on a talk show alongside PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi on Tuesday night. Mid-programme, while discussing PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Vawda pulled out a boot and plonked it on the desk in front of the guests to troll their respective parties.

Both Abbasi and Kaira eventually left the show in protest.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Vawda’s stunt “did not dignify a response”.

However, former law minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, while appearing on another TV show last night, said that the entire nation was witnessing activities of “jokers”, adding that “the government wanted to make a joke of the army as an institution”.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman also condemned Vawda’s behavior. “This can’t be normalised, no matter what the point of the parody,” she said in a tweet.

“Disappointed and disgusted that public discourse has sunk to this level,” she said, adding: “It is everyone’s right to critique another’s actions but this, this plumbs new depths. Cheap thrills just got a whole lot cheaper.”