Sanaullah’s name put on ECL: report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in a drug case, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources further said the name of Sanaullah who faces drug smuggling charges instituted by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) against him has been put on the no-fly list along with the names of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and another party leader Javed Latif.

Rana Sanaullah was released from prison on bail on Dec 26 after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

He was arrested last year in July by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The PML-N MNA and State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi had engaged in a verbal war during Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Sanaullah challenged the minister to prove his allegations against him.