Punjab home dept casts doubt on Nawaz’s fresh medical report, seeks validation

LAHORE: Punjab home department has opposed the extension in the bail period granted to ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while expressing concerns over the authenticity of his second medical report, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to sources, the home department has forwarded the report to the provincial health department for further examination. It has been further learnt that the home department decided in today’s meeting to not declare the erstwhile premier’s report valid until it is verified by a medical board.

The health department will formulate the medical board to examine the report which will then be submitted to the provincial cabinet along with recommendations of the board.

On the other hand, Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan took to Twitter and shared the latest medical report of the former premier.

“Former PM #NawazSharif’s LATEST medical report dated 13/01/2020 notarized, attested & authenticated under seal by the Notary Public, Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO-UK) & High Commission for Pakistan, London, UK,” he wrote.

Dr. Khan told that the scans and investigations are legally authenticated too.

It is pertinent here to mention that the home department had received a second medical report of Nawaz Sharif hours after Punjab government raised objections over the first report attached to an appeal of the former premier to extend his bail period in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision.

The medical report was sent by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarrar which stated that the former prime minister is still unwell.