PTI wins over disgruntled PML-Q

–PML-Q’s Cheema thanks PTI for understanding ‘pain’, hopes demands will be met soon

–Khattak says difference resolved with Punjab-based party, will complete tenure as allies

–Tareen says MQM-P will return to cabinet soon

ISLAMABAD: As the allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) begin to give a tough time to the government over its failure to fulfill promises, the ruling party on Wednesday managed to woo one of its disgruntled ally, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

A government committee led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak convinced the PML-Q to not part ways with the ruling party.

The PTI delegation, which also included senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Arbab Shahzad met a delegation of the PML-Q, which included federal minister Tariq Basheer Cheema, MNAs Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Hussain Elahi in Islamabad.

Non-distribution of development funds, particularly in Punjab, was one of the complaints of PML-Q, a media report claimed, adding that Punjab’s Annual Development Programme was worth Rs342 billion, but only Rs70bn had been released.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Cheema, who skipped the federal cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday, thanked Khattak and Tareen for “understanding our pain”.

He said the PML-Q had differences with the government over the “development process”, hoping its demands will be met soon.

Speaking about the meeting with the allied party, Khattak said the two sides had met to remove some “misconceptions created by people”, without elaborating.

The defence minister said that the parties were “allies before and will remain allies in the future”.

He said things were all good between the PTI and PML-Q and assured that the government would complete its tenure along with its allies.

The meeting came after the government failed to convince the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) whose chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui resigned from the cabinet owing to differences with the approach of the PTI towards Karachi.

Tareen told reporters the PTI government was not facing any trouble [concerning its alliances] and said that he was confident that the MQM-P lawmakers will return to the cabinet as talks with them were underway.

Another ally, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has also expressed its displeasure with the PTI government a number of times. Speaking about the BNP-M, Tareen said that several rounds of talks had been held with the BNP-M, which have been productive.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also held a meeting with Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi at his residence in Karachi on Tuesday convincing him to allow more time to address unresolved issues between PTI and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

The PTI delegation will hold a meeting with BNP-Mengal leader, Akhtar Mengal on Thursday. The government team will inform the coalition partners about the progress on their demands, sources said.