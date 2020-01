LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday recommended the name of former attorney general Irfan Qadir for the post of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also indicated support for Mr Qadir as the (CEC).

Reportedly, the political parties which earlier had a dispute for selecting the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have now agreed upon certain names.