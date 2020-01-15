PM Imran visits AJK as extreme weather torments region

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) on Wednesday, a day after the mountainous region was hit by extreme weather conditions resulting in the deaths of at least 69 individuals.

According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the premier received a briefing from AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana regarding the damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches in the region as well as the relief efforts undertaken.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI visited Muzaffarabad AJK today. Chief Secretary AJK briefed the Prime Minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall / avalanches and the relief efforts undertaken.#PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/IHTvPBw3JK — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 15, 2020

The prime minister also visited the injured at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad. The hospital was cordoned off and media personnel were not allowed entry while the prime minister conducted his tour.

So far, at least 83 people, mostly from Azad Kashmir, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have lost their lives and scores have received injuries over the past three days as a result of the recent spell of extreme weather.

Officials said the figure could further go up as some areas in the valley were still inaccessible due to heavy snowfall, while weather pundits forecast another spell of snowfall beginning on Friday.

The prime minister also visited the injured at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad. The hospital was cordoned off and media personnel were not allowed entry while the prime minister conducted his tour.

Prime Minister also visited CMH Muzaffarabad and enquired about the injured undergoing treatment. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 15, 2020

Taking notice of the deteriorating situation in Neelum Valley on Tuesday, the prime minister took to Twitter to assure citizens that the government had taken notice of the situation and was working on an “emergency footing” to provide relief and assistance.

“The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery and deaths. I have asked the NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority], the military and all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK,” he wrote.