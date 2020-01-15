PM Imran to visit AJK today as extreme weather torments region

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Azad Jammu and Kashmir today to visit the areas affected by the heavy snowfall and subsequent cold wave that has engulfed the country since last week.

So far, at least 83 people, mostly from Azad Kashmir, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have lost their lives and scores have received injuries over the past three days as a result of the recent spell of extreme weather.

Officials said the figure could further go up as some areas in the valley were still inaccessible due to heavy snowfall, while weather pundits forecast another spell of snowfall beginning on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran is expected to arrive at the Neelum Valley Stadium at noon, confirmed AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, where he will be briefed on the current situation in the valley.

Later, the prime minister is expected to visit Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in Muzaffarabad to inquire about citizens injured in snow-related incidents during the past four days.

Taking notice of the deteriorating situation in Neelum Valley on Tuesday, the prime minister took to Twitter to assure citizens that the government had taken notice of the situation and was working on an “emergency footing” to provide relief and assistance.

“The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery and deaths. I have asked the NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority], the military and all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK,” he wrote.