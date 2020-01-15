Maleeha Lodhi meets Nawaz in London

LONDON: Dr Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s former representative to the United Nations in New York, called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health and to condole the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Dr Lodhi arrived at the Avenfield apartments on Wednesday noon and stayed inside for about an hour.

A source said that Lodhi asked the former premier about his health and wished him recovery. The source said that she offered condolences to Nawaz over the death of Kulsoom who succumbed to cancer here at the Harley Street in September 2018.

Dr Lodhi was picked by Hussain Nawaz Sharif’s driver on the way out from Avenfield flats and dropped to her place in central London. Sources said that Dr Lodhi asked Mr Sharif about his health but no politics was discussed.

Lodhi was not available to comment but she was seen leaving the apartment block and family sources confirmed that the meeting took place. “This was a courtesy call focused only on Nawaz’s health,” said the source.

It may be noted here Lodhi was first appointed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government as Pakistan’s permanent envoy to the UN and later cosied up to Imran government.

However, she was later replaced by Munir Akram, a move that probably left her displeased with the current government. And a meeting with Nawaz could be seen as a return to 0a former ally.