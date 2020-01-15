LHC directs Centre to explain delay in removing Maryam’s name from ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the federal government to submit a written response to a request submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The directive came during the hearing of a petition filed by Maryam on Dec 21, wherein she has requested the LHC to return her passport and order the government to take her name off the no-fly list.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Maryam’s counsel informed the two-member bench that the PML-N leader had received a letter by the government late Tuesday night, denying to remove her name from the ECL.

The bench recalled that on Dec 9, the court had directed the federal government to decide upon Maryam’s request “within a week” but it took more than a month to decide and inform her of the final decision.

The government’s counsel informed the court that the cabinet had decided not to remove Maryam’s name from the ECL.

The bench also noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is yet to submit a response on the matter as well. The court told the government to explain why it took so long to issue a decision and adjourned the hearing until Jan 21.

More details to follow