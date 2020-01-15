IHC gives 10 days to PTI govt to resolve ECP appointments issue

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday gave 10 more days to the federal government to resolve the matter over two appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Manallah said that it is the “collective responsibility of everyone to maintain the dignity of the parliament”.

It merits a mention here that the government and opposition have held multiple consultative sessions to deliberate on the appointment of chief election commissioner and two other members each from Sindh and Balochistan.

The government team consisted of Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Ali Muhammad Khan while Shazia Marri, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rana Sanaullah and Shaza Fatima represented the joint opposition.

For the post of CEC, the government had proposed the names of Babar Yaqoob Fateh, Arif Khan and Fazal Abbas while the opposition had recommended Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar.