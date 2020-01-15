Hassaan Niazi’s pre-arrest bail extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Barrister Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and 10 other lawyers till Jan 20 in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case.

During the hearing, the investigation officer failed to produce a photographic test report before ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail granted to Niazi and other suspects.

In the previous hearing, the judge had extended Niazi’s bail until today and directed all the accused to appear before the investigation officer for their photographic test.

The investigation officer had told the court that a forensic lab has been provided with video clips and images of the lawyer’s hooliganism outside the PIC for the test.

THE CASE

Two FIRs were lodged against 250 lawyers after they stormed the state-run cardiac hospital, damaged public property and beat government employees. Police framed terrorism, murder and street crime charges in the cases lodged on the complaint of the PIC chief executive and the Shadman SHO.

An official had said mobile phone footage that surfaced on the day of the attack caught Niazi throwing stones on police on Jail Road neighborhood. The footage went viral on the social media, he said at the time, adding that police neither nominated him in the FIRs nor did they arrest him.

After going through several CCTV/mobile phone footages and obtaining credible information from other sources, police higher-ups nominated 21 lawyers in the FIRs.