Hajj may cost people Rs0.5m in 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Religious Ministry on Wednesday sent recommendations to the formulation committee Hajj 2020 policy for raising Hajj expensive to Rs500,000 in the current year.

According to sources, after passage from the formulation committee, the policy will be presented in the federal cabinet meeting for the approval. The committee had several meetings but failed to reach any consensus, sources said.

Last year, Pakistani pilgrims had paid up to Rs 420,000 for Hajj.

In 2018, the Hajj expenses for the northern and southern regions of Pakistan were Rs 280,000 and Rs 270,000 respectively, whereas Rs 13,050 was separately charged for the animal sacrifice.

In December 2018, Saudi Arabia had increased quota of Pakistani pilgrims for 2019’s Hajj by 5,000.