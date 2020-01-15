Death toll from AJK landslides soars to 69 as rescue efforts continue

MUZAFFARABAD: The death toll from snow-related incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) soared to 69 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of casualties from weather-related incidents across the country to 98.

According to Neelum Valley Deputy Commissioner Raja Shahid Mehmood, the deaths were reported from villages in the mountainous areas of Dhakki and Chaknar located along the Line of Control.

Mehmood added that the number of injured persons had also risen to 94.

Further, two more deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan after a two-year-old boy and a young girl were killed in an avalanche, said the provincial disaster management authority.

The authority added that three others were also injured after a house collapsed. In addition, at least 80 livestock animals were killed in a similar incident, the authority said.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue efforts are currently underway in Neelum Valley. On the directives of the prime minister, helicopters will distribute rations, blankets, medicines and other supplies to residents of the valley on Wednesday, officials said.

In Balochistan, the death toll remains unchanged at 20. However, dozens have been injured during the past four days in the wake of unprecedented snowfall in the region, said officials from the provincial disaster management authority.

Work is also underway in the province to restore road operations. Officials said that the Quetta-Karachi highway and the Quetta-Iran highway have been opened for light traffic for the time being.

A statement issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday feared an increase in the number of deaths due to unfavourable weather conditions.

As reports of deaths continue to pour in from across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he had instructed the NDMA, military and federal ministers to provide assistance to the people of AJK on an emergency footing.

This was followed by a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which said that the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had directed for continued assistance to the civil administration for rescue and relief operations.

“Army helicopters are undertaking operations in snow hit areas of Sharda, Sargan, Bakwal and Taobat,” said the ISPR, adding that Pakistan Army Urban Search & Rescue teams are evacuating the stranded population. The ISPR said that doctors, paramedics, tents, rations, blankets, and medicines are being provided to the affected families.

‘BALOCHISTAN WOMEN, CHILDREN AMONG DEAD’:

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said 20 people had lost their lives in the province in snowfall-related incidents and added that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was personally overseeing the relief work.

“Most of those who died were women and children,” said Mohammad Younus, an official with the provincial disaster management authority, adding that hundreds remained stranded.

It may be noted here that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had imposed emergency in seven districts of the province, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and Kech, following continuous heavy rain and snowfall.

MET OFFICE ISSUES WARNING

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued warnings of flash floods and heavy snowfall for some districts of Balochistan which may cause the closure of roads. It has also warned of landslides and avalanches in Kashmir, GB, Malakand and Hazara divisions.