Vawda ridicules PML-N, PPP by bringing army ‘boot’ in TV show

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday trolled the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for their unconditional support to the amendment in the Army Act by bringing a military-style boot in a TV show.

Apparently, Vawda was ridiculing both parties, whose representatives were present in the studio, for backtracking on their claims of standing up for the civilian supremacy. He said the stance of PML-N and opposition parties change from ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ to ‘Boot ko Izzat Do’.

PML-N leader Javed Abbasi and PPP’s stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira left the show to protest the ill-thought move by the controversial PTI leader.