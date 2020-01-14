Two Pakistani nationals stranded across border handed over by India

LAHORE: Indian officials on Tuesday handed over two Pakistani youth who mistakenly crossed the border and entered into Indian territory to Pakistani authority at Wagah border.

Pakistani citizens, Sajjad Haider and Mubashir Bilal were handed over the Pakistani authorities at Wagah border crossing.

Sajjad Haider is a native of Lahore and 17-year-old Mubashir Bilal is from Kasur.

Two youth were warmly received by their families.

Bilal was stranded to the Indian side of the border from Kasur in February 2018 and Sajjad had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in November 2018.

According to media reports, Bilal was released from a juvenile home in the Hoshiarpur district of India on Tuesday morning and was taken to the Attari-Wagah border for handing him over to the Pakistani authorities.

He had been kept in Hoshiarpur juvenile home after held by the Indian border force.