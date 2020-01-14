‘Sorry if my chants calling for ethnic cleansing hurt anyone’s feelings,’ anti-Sikh protestor apologises

NANKANA SAHIB – After being arrested for threatening to vandalise the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and cleansing the town of Sikh population, anti-Sikh bigot Imran Chishti released a heartfelt apology on Monday.

In a heartwarming video message Chishti has rendered an unconditional apology for getting carried away in letting his inner most self out.

“I completely lost control of myself and allowed my innermost feelings to come out. In the moment I forgot that it was a bigoted, Islamo-supremacist attack on a holy site of a religious minority and not a therapy session,” Chishti said in the video message.

“It is entirely my fault for which I wholeheartedly apologise. I just began completely echoing the teachings of local mullahs and their sentiments regarding non-Muslims in Pakistan,” he added.

Chishti maintained that he was especially sorry for hurting the feelings of the community he targeted, reiterating that it was completely unacceptable.

“Calling for ethnic cleansing of any community is so inappropriate. It’s no way to talk really. I am sorry if my chants calling for the complete elimination of the community hurt anyone’s feelings,” the anti-Sikh protestor added.