Sindh governor denies any deadlock between PTI and GDA

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday refuted rumors that there is a deadlock between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partner, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

A PTI delegation reached Kingri House and met with GDA leader Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi — the visit came after the ruling party made several attempts to appease the disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference with Rashdi later, Ismail refuted rumors that the delegation had come to clear the differences with its coalition partner.

The Sindh governor said, “I have not come here to convince anyone, rather I just came to eat food.”

The governor said that the “GDA was still working with limited resources,” while various projects were underway for the province.

The meeting was constructive, the prevailing issues of the province were discussed, PML-F leader Rashdi said.

“The GDA is standing alongside the government and we will continue our struggle to resolve the province’s issues,” he said.

“Pir sahab is a very sincere man and gives good advice as well,” the governor said.

PTI-MQM DEADLOCK:

Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday, assuring the disgruntled coalition partner that his valid demands would be fulfilled.

PM Imran Khan approached the MQM-P leader and has summoned him to Islamabad. During the conversation, Siddiqui put forth his reservations in front of the premier, who assured the former that the party’s issues would be addressed.

PM Imran spoke on the matter during the media strategy committee session earlier in the day, where he said that the demands of the MQM-P related to the release of funds, development works, and establishment of educational institutions would be met soon.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen also spoke with Khalid Maqbool.