SHC lashes out at Farooq H Naek over his absence

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday expressed annoyance at Farooq H Naek for his absence in a hearing pertaining to a corruption case against former inspector general of police (IGP) Ghulam Hyder Jamali and others.

An SHC bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh heard a corruption case against former IGP and other accused. The bench lashed out at Farooq H Naek, who is the counsel of the accused person, and remarked he has no time to appear before bench?

Chief Justice remarked Naek does not appear before the court after getting interim bail of his clients.

The bench gave a final warning to the accused persons and remarked that it would withdraw orders of interim bail if their counsel would not appear before the court.