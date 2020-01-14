Seven of a family burnt in gas fire

SUKKUR: Seven members of a family received burn injuries, some of them seriously when their house caught fire in Sukkur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The family was asleep when the fire broke out due to gas leakage in the house of Shafqat Jatoi in Nusrat Colony of Purano Sukkur. Those who received burn injuries include Noor Khatoon, Rukhsana, Ali Abbas, Chahat, Salman, and Rehan.

They were rushed to Civil Hospital Sukkur for treatment. There were hue and cry in the house during the incident. Neighboring people rushed to the scene and took part in the rescue operation.