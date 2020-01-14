PM Imran orders to make names of BISP ‘looters’ public

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed concerned authorities to make public names of government officials who were beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“We cannot forgive people who deprived the poor of their rights,” said Prime Minister Imran, adding: “The names of the looters should be made public.”

Earlier last week, weeks after the government struck over 800,000 names off Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) database, a report revealed that several high-rank officials of federal and provincial governments were also the beneficiaries of the poverty reduction initiative.

According to a private media house, amongst the 820,165 names removed from the list, over 2000 individuals were working in different government offices.

According to details overall 2543 government officials belonging to Grade-17 till Grade-21 were receiving income support tri-monthly handouts.

Some officers were receiving money in the name of their wives and other members of families, which were registered on the list.

She added that the officers had got themselves registered among beneficiaries from the social safety net and received assistance meant for the poorest of the poor.

Nishtar had confirmed that disciplinary action has been initiated against the officers. She added that the BISP has also written to the provincial chief secretaries and federal ministries whose officers had illegally enrolled themselves as BISP beneficiaries.

According to official data, the highest number of government officials receiving BISP assistance were from Sindh. As many as 1,122 officers of grade 17 and above from the province had been BISP beneficiaries.