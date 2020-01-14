PM Imran offers support to Australian counterpart in overcoming bushfires

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wrote to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, expressing grief over the loss of lives and environmental damage following bushfires.

The letter read: “The people of Pakistan are deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives and large-scale material damage caused by the bushfires in Australia.”

“On behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, and on my own behalf, I would like to offer our profound sympathies and prayers for the people of Australia.”

“We have no doubt that the Australian people will overcome this calamity with strength and resilience,” the letter read.

The premier with particular emphasis on measures for climate change added: “I have, time and again, described climate change as one of the defining issues of our time. The challenge cannot be met by any one country alone. I am sure this crisis will also create the opportunity for greater international collaboration to reinforce the imperative of collective solutions.”

Prime Minister Imran extended assistance to Australia in extinguishing the bushfires, and further added, “Keeping in view our close friendly ties and deep-rooted historical connections, I would like to convey our readiness to assist in any manner possible.”