MQM-P to not join Sindh govt, says leader

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari on Tuesday refuted reports that his party is breaking its alliance with the ruling PTI at the Centre and said that no such option is under consideration.

Talking to a private media house, Sabzwari said that MQM-P tried to work in coalition with the PPP government in Sindh after 18th amendment.

“Khalid Siddiqui [who resigned from his post as federal minister last week] can rejoin the federal cabinet if the situation improves, else [we] can decide to sit on the opposition benches as well,” Sabzwari said.

Faisal Sabzwari said Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, in his meeting with MQM-P leaders on Monday, had said that he wanted to resolve the party’s reservations.