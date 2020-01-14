Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residence to be auctioned on Jan 28

LAHORE: Following the orders of an accountability court, the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s bungalow in Lahore’s Gulberg neighborhood will be carried out on Jan 28.

According to details, the city district government has also posted the advertisement for the auction. The government has set the price of about five-kanal Hajvery House at Rs180 million.

On July 28 last year, a Supreme Court bench had ordered NAB to file reference against Ishaq Dar on multiple petitions filed by government and its allies against Dar for alleged abuse of power.

In its reference, the NAB had alleged: “The accused had acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million”.

For his absconding in a corruption reference, NAB seized Dar’s all movable and immovable assets — the Gulberg house; three plots in Al Falah Housing Society, Lahore; six acres of land in Islamabad; a two-kanal plot in Parliamentarians Enclave, Islamabad; a plot in the Senate Cooperative Hou­sing Society, Islamabad; a plot measuring two kanals and another of nine marlas in Islamabad and six vehicles.

The anti-graft body had said Dar had acquired in his name or in the names of his dependants these assets worth Rs831.7 million, which was disproportionate to his known sources of income, for which he was facing a reference in the accountability court.

Ishaq Dar has been absconding court proceedings since 2017 following the registration of reference against him.