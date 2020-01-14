IGP stresses need for efficiency to implement modern policing initiatives

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir said the success of all info-tech projects launched in connection with modern policing and smart working initiatives were dependent on police force’s polite behaviour, diligent performance and quick response to the public complaints.

Addressing all regional police officer (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) during a video-link crime meeting at the Central Police Office here on Tuesday, he said all officers should pay surprise visits to police stations and offices to improve service delivery and bring about a change in behaviour of police.

The IGP said special attention should be paid to arrest of proclaimed offenders, their accomplices, and criminal gangs.

He warned of punishment to all those officers and officials who would show slackness in performance of their duties.

He said only a single incident of death in police custody washes away good work of police throughout the year.

He directed all DPOs to personally visit the crime scenes in women and child rape cases and conduct investigation under their own supervision.

All the officers briefed the meeting about police action and overall crime scene of their respective regions and districts.

Addl IGs, DIGs were present whereas all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs attended the conference through video link.