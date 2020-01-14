Govt places Maryam Nawaz on ECL, again

–Cabinet also approves inclusion of PML-N’s Javed Latif in no-fly list

–Govt gives Sharif family two days to submit Nawaz’s health report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to impose a travel ban on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and party leader Javed Latif for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

The decision to put the name of Maryam Nawaz and Javed Latif on the Exit Control List (ECL) was taken after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approached the government, fearing the accused might escape the accountability process by travelling abroad.

In its request, NAB had stated that Maryam Nawaz was an accused in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case along with her father Nawaz Sharif and that the investigation in the money laundering case was still underway.

Interestingly, the cabinet in its Dec 2019 decision had decided to keep Maryam Nawaz on the ECL after she approached the government for permission to go abroad to tend to her ailing father. In her petition, Maryam Nawaz had pleaded that her father Nawaz Sharif’s health deteriorated and he was under medical treatment out of the country.

Maryam is currently out on bail in the Chaudhry Mills Case. She, along with the Sharif family was accused of using CSM for money laundering and illegal transfer of its shares. According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the allied parties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were part of the government and would remain so.

Speaking about the resignation of an allied minister, she said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders had presented all their concerns to the committee led by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, which had been conveyed to the prime minister.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already given a package of Rs162 billion for Karachi and it was now time for its implementation and then transferring its benefits to the grassroots level.

She took a jibe at the opposition, saying the ailing leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were enjoying their stay in London instead of getting treatment. About the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, she said the Sharif family had been given 48 hours to present a report on the health condition of Nawaz Sharif else the government would take an action.